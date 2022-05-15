People gather in Staveley on Saturday to remember Logan Folger.

Pictures as Chesterfield community comes together to honour hero Logan Folger on his birthday weekend

A balloon release was among the highlights of events held to mark what would have been a hero Chesterfield schoolboy's 15th birthday weekend.

Hundreds of balloons soared into the sky above Staveley Square yesterday to honour Logan Folger.

Logan died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital after being rescued from the River Rother, close to the Chesterfield Canal, at Staveley.

The opening of Logan’s inquest heard he was trying to save one of his friends from the water when they got into difficulty on August 18 last year.

There was also a fundraiser at Morrisons in Staveley to help children at Staveley Junior School access swimming lessons earlier, as well as raise awareness of water safety.

Mum Stacey Bentley, family members and friends at the balloon launch in Staveley.

Balloons soar above Staveley Square to honour Logan.

On a beautiful sunny day, friends and family came together to release balloons and remember their hero Logan.

There were also fundraising events to encourage safe swimming among children in the area.

