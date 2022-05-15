Pictures as Chesterfield community comes together to honour hero Logan Folger on his birthday weekend

Hundreds of balloons soared into the sky above Staveley Square yesterday to honour Logan Folger.
Logan died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital after being rescued from the River Rother, close to the Chesterfield Canal, at Staveley.
The opening of Logan’s inquest heard he was trying to save one of his friends from the water when they got into difficulty on August 18 last year.
There was also a fundraiser at Morrisons in Staveley to help children at Staveley Junior School access swimming lessons earlier, as well as raise awareness of water safety.