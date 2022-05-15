Pictures as Chesterfield community comes together to honour hero Logan Folger on his birthday weekend

Hundreds of balloons soared into the sky above Staveley Square yesterday to honour Logan Folger.

Logan died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital after being rescued from the River Rother, close to the Chesterfield Canal, at Staveley.

The opening of Logan’s inquest heard he was trying to save one of his friends from the water when they got into difficulty on August 18 last year.

There was also a fundraiser at Morrisons in Staveley to help children at Staveley Junior School access swimming lessons earlier, as well as raise awareness of water safety.

1. Logan Folger balloon launch Mum Stacey Bentley, family members and friends at the balloon launch in Staveley. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Logan Folger balloon launch Balloons soar above Staveley Square to honour Logan. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Logan Folger balloon launch On a beautiful sunny day, friends and family came together to release balloons and remember their hero Logan. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Logan Folger balloon launch There were also fundraising events to encourage safe swimming among children in the area. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales