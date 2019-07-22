Poorly Chesterfield baby born with hole in diaphragm now ‘thriving’ thanks to hospital’s care

The parents of a Chesterfield tot who was born with a hole in her diaphragm have been raising money to say thank you to hospital staff who saved her life.

During a reassurance scan at 34 weeks, expectant first-time parents Lucy Morrell and Matt Kent-Ellis were told by medical professionals at Sheffield Children’s Hospital that their baby girl Eva had a diaphragmatic hernia.

This meant her stomach and bowels had moved up into her chest, her lungs hadn’t developed fully and her heart was in the wrong position.

Lucy said: “It was devastating. We were told that they may be able to repair the hole, but there could be no guarantees.

“Our desolation gradually changed to hope, from the day we found out, everyone at Sheffield was positive, professional and so much more.

“Almost every day for the next two weeks we were at appointments as they worked to prepare us for what to come. They were just incredible.”

On March 1 this year Eva was brought into the world. Three days later, the youngster had a four-hour operation at the hospital to patch the diaphragmatic hernia and reposition her displaced organs.

“She gave us a big scare, we were so anxious,” added Lucy.

“But hospital staff were always there. They were not just doctors or nurses, but also counsellors and friends.”

Eva spent the next two and a half weeks in hospital before heading home for the first time, where she is now ‘thriving’.

To express their gratitude, Lucy and Matt took part in The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Theo’s Obstacle 5K earlier this month.

In total, fundraising from the event is expected to total more than £30,000 for the appeal to build a new Emergency Department at the hospital.

Lucy added: “We just wanted to give something back and raise as much money as we could. The staff didn’t just help Eva, they helped all our family. Without them, I don’t know where we’d be today.”

To donate to the appeal, visit www.tchc.org.uk/donate

