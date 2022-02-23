Police reveal man died after Chesterfield road collision

Officers were called just before 5.50pm on Saturday, January 22 to reports a man had been hit by a vehicle on Markham Road.

The man, who police have named as 45-year-old William Smith, died in hospital on Wednesday, February 9.

He had been taken to hospital by paramedics suffering serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have revealed a man died after a collision with a vehicle on Markham Road in Chesterfield.

Markham Road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the scene and investigations were carried out.

Derbyshire police said today that no criminal investigation will be taking place into the incident.

A force spokesperson said: "The 45-year-year-old man died at hospital on Wednesday, February 9.