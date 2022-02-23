Police reveal man died after Chesterfield road collision

Police have revealed the name of man who died three weeks after a collision with a vehicle in Chesterfield.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 2:59 pm

Officers were called just before 5.50pm on Saturday, January 22 to reports a man had been hit by a vehicle on Markham Road.

The man, who police have named as 45-year-old William Smith, died in hospital on Wednesday, February 9.

He had been taken to hospital by paramedics suffering serious injuries.

Markham Road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the scene and investigations were carried out.

Derbyshire police said today that no criminal investigation will be taking place into the incident.

A force spokesperson said: "The 45-year-year-old man died at hospital on Wednesday, February 9.

“A file is being prepared for the coroner. There is no criminal investigation into the incident.”

