When heavy snow is expected to fall on Chesterfield tomorrow
The Met Office is forecasting heavy snow showers to fall on Chesterfield tomorrow.
Meteorologists predict snow will begin falling in the town from about 7am on Thursday, February 24.
It comes as parts of Derbyshire begin the clean-up after flood damage from Storm Franklin.
Heavy snow showers are expected throughout the morning, before turning to sleet and rain later.
Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield tomorrow, as of 12,30pm on Wednesday, February 23.
7am – heavy snow showers;
8am – heavy snow showers;
9am – heavy snow showers;
10am – heavy snow showers;
11am – heavy snow showers;
12noon – heavy snow showers;
1pm – sleet showers;
2pm – sleet showers;
3pm – sleet showers;
4pm – sleet showers;
5pm – sleet showers;
6pm – sleet showers;
7pm – clear;
8pm – light rain showers;
9pm – light rain showers;
10pm – light rain showers;
11pm – light rain showers;
Midnight – clear.