Plans to demolish prominent north Derbyshire building and former pub for affordable homes

The proposal would see the empty Ellen House, on Heath Road, Holmewood, demolished to make way for 20 homes.

The brownfield site, described in planning documents as being in a ‘key position’ for development, is a former office building for housing association EMH Care and Support.

BRP Architects, which has drawn up the plans, says it will provide ‘much needed affordable housing to what is now a redundant brownfield site in a desirable area with good transport links’.

This former north Derbyshire pub, Ellen House, at Holmewood, is to be demolished for housing.

"The site area measures approximately 4,065m2 and comprises of Ellen House plus ancillary buildings and associated car parking” the plans add.

"It is bordered on its northern and western boundaries by a row of large trees that help to shield the site from external views. These trees are to be mostly retained.”

Prior to its use by the housing association, the site was a pub and restaurant until 2008.

“Dating from approximately 1900, the original building was known as ‘The 'Moorlands', a high-quality residence inhabited by the Ward family, who also owned several other properties in the area,” BRP Architects say.

"After many years and subsequent owners, the original residential use ceased and the property was converted into a public house, with this known locally as the The Jolly Farmer.”

The application seeks permission for 20 homes, made up of 12 flats and eight detached and semi-detached houses.

A new road is planned from Heath Road, which will serve as the main access to the development for pedestrians and vehicles.

Holmewood resident Daniel Lane has written a letter of objection to planning chiefs at North East Derbyshire District Council, saying he had not been notified despite living close to the proposed development.

He said: “The existing office building should be converted to a property of multiple occupation.

"This would be less damaging to the environment.

“The planned development includes a three-storey building which will look out of character with the surrounding buildings, which are mainly single-storey bungalows.

He also said the entry to the site could create an ‘accident black spot’.