North Derbyshire business 'under threat' from flooding as video shows water gushing into premises from A61

Urban Windows, Doors and Conservatories, on Derby Road, Clay Cross, has seen its premises under water three times in the past few months due to run-off from the A61.

Despite being ‘proud to serve the local community’ during the pandemic, both ‘as a supplier and as an employer’, the firm now says it faces this ‘direct and immediate threat’ to its future.

Derbyshire County Council says it is aware of the problem and trying to find a solution which doesn’t cause problems elsewhere in the area.

Staff at Urban Windows, Doors and Conservatories, on Derby Road, Cay Cross, are concerned about the premises repeatedly flooding.

Company director Simon Thompson said: “Whilst lasting damage has so far been minimal, the disruption to our operation has not and the situation will be very different if a heavy rainfall comes down at a weekend or overnight when we aren’t here.

"Aside from the flooding of our estate, the lack of proper drainage on Derby Road is also causing a significant risk to motorists and other road users.

"We’ve reached out to Derbyshire County Council as we’re keen to work with them and provide any assistance we can to resolve the issues.

Flooding damage inside the business.

"Unfortunately, to date, our attempts to work with them have been largely ignored.”

The company says it is only thanks to good luck that staff have been present each time flooding has taken place, and been able to take ‘evasive action’ to minimise damage.

The latest flooding took place during heavy downpours on Friday.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re aware of the situation and are devising a plan to resolve the issue with water coming off the A61 whenever there is a sudden sharp downpour.

“We need input from several specialist teams from within the council and need to make sure that by solving the issue for this area we don’t cause problems elsewhere.

“We are doing all we can to rectify this situation, but will need a little time to make sure we have the right solution before we can look at scheduling the work.”

The business describes itself as ‘leading manufacturers, suppliers and installers of uPVC, aluminium and composite windows, doors and conservatories to both trade and DIY customers.