Chesterfield couple married for an amazing 70 years say: 'We love each other and don't ever want to be parted'

Ron and Betty Evans on their wedding day.

Cupid’s arrow struck at Hasland Village Hall when Betty and Ron were teenagers at an old-time dance more than 70 years ago.

A first date at the cinema led to three years of courtship before the sweethearts married at Newbold Parish Church on August 4, 1951.

As they look forward to celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary, Betty revealed what has kept them together. “We love each other - that will never die,” she said. “We click together, we bond together. We’ve had a good life, we’ve had tragedies but we’ve stuck together and we don’t ever want to be parted. We want another 70 years together!”

The couple will be celebrating their big day with cake and a cuppa at their home in Newbold. Betty said: “As long as I’ve got my family and my hubby with me, I shall be happy."

Ron and Betty’s family includes daughter Patricia, sons Darren and Mark, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren. The couple had four children but sadly lost the eldest, Michael, to cancer when he was 57.

They enjoy gardening and Ron still manages to mow the lawn at the grand old age of 91. Both are on Facebook with Betty, 88, saying: “It keeps your mind occupied and keeps you alert.”

In their younger years Ron and Betty enjoyed coach holidays in Europe, visiting Austria, Germany and Italy. On a caravan holiday in her fifties, Betty won a glamorous grandma competiton at a pub in Winthorpe, near Skegness.

Betty said: “We haven’t been on a holiday for two years because of the pandemic. I can’t wait to do it again.”

The couple are lifelong residents of Chesterfield. Betty was born in Shaw Street, Whittington Moor and Ron moved to Boythorpe from Surrey when he was a baby.

As newly-weds, Ron and Betty spent the first couple of years living with Betty’s mum at her home on Stand Road. They took up residence in a pit house in Doe Lea for a year and then in a cottage on Lancaster Road, Newbold which was their home for four years.

Ron and Betty moved to a new house in Keswick Drive 62 years ago and have lived there ever since.

A miner for most of his working life, apart from two years on the buses, Ron was employed at Grassmoor, Glapwell, Markham, Warsop and Westthorpe collieries and held the post of overman when he retired.

Betty worked in a number of part-time jobs including shop assistant, waitress and cleaning. She said: “Mostly I’ve brought the children up and seen to the house.”