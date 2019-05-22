Plans lodged to build new road for major housing development near Chesterfield

Plans have been lodged to build a new road as part of a major housing development in Wingerworth.

Derbyshire County Council has submitted the plans for an extension to a spine road off the A61 Derby Road providing access to The Avenue housing development.

The various different housing plans for The Avenue site.

The proposals state: "Derbyshire County Council is seeking planning permission for the construction of an extension to the spine road off the recently consented roundabout on the A61 to the south of Chesterfield.

"The new spine road will provide access into the southern half of the Avenue site.

"Through the closure of the current Mill Lane/A61 junction, the spine road will improve access for the existing properties on Mill Lane and the proposed properties to the south of Mill Lane.

"This proposal is the second phase of the project known as the Avenue Southern Access (ASA)."

This picture, taken in 1999, shows buildings at the Avenue site which have since been demolished.

A significant proportion of the site comprises the former Avenue Coking Works and has a legacy of contamination that is subject to a recently completed remediation programme.

A summary of the plans reads: "Derbyshire County Council is seeking full planning permission for phase 2 of the Avenue Southern Access scheme. The phase 2 development of this scheme will provide the necessary highway infrastructure to support development on a strategic site in North East Derbyshire. In addition to providing access to the Avenue site, the project will significantly improve the safety of access to the A61 for properties located to the south and north of Mill Lane."

