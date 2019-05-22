Man found dead at Chesterfield hotel was a police sergeant

A man who died at a hotel in Chesterfield was a police sergeant, an inquest heard.

Emergency services were called to the Ibis on Lordsmill Street at around 12.55pm last Thursday after receiving reports about concerns for ‘the safety of a man’ - resulting in the evacuation of the hotel as a precaution.

The man, 39-year-old police sergeant Lee Patrick, of Hesley Bar, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, was found dead in one of the rooms.

His death was certified by a paramedic at 1.43pm.

An inquest into Mr Patrick’s death was opened at Chesterfield coroners’ court on Wednesday.

Coroner Peter Nieto said: “We’re currently awaiting the results of post-mortem tests so at present the cause of Mr Patrick’s death is unascertained.

“On the information available there’s reason to suspect this wasn’t a natural causes death.

“Circumstances suggest Mr Patrick may have died after an act of self-harm.”

Mr Nieto adjourned the inquest to a date yet to be fixed.