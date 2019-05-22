Former Chesterfield Royal Hospital doctor found to be 'dishonest' following tribunal

A former Chesterfield Royal Hospital doctor has been found to be 'dishonest' following a tribunal.

At a Medical Practitioners Tribunal held in Manchester this week, Doctor Stephen Macshane, a former associate specialist in emergency medicine at the hospital, was found to have made 'untrue' oral and written statements concerning the identification of a patient's body.

He could now be banned from practising medicine, although he claims he has already retired.

Dr Macshane was on duty on June 19, 2017, when a patient was brought into the Emergency Department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital having suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest.

The patient died in hospital whilst under the care of Dr Macshane and his body was transferred to the mortuary.

The patient's wife attended the hospital and spoke to Dr Macshane.

Documentation was sent to the coroner concerning his death which the coroner found 'confusing' because it contained two different dates of birth. The coroner had concerns as to whether the deceased patient had been correctly identified.

A nurse made enquiries with the nursing staff on duty on the relevant shifts to find out whether any formal identification had taken place and this led to an allegation of:

"On or around June 20, 2017, Dr Macshane made oral statements, which he knew to be untrue, to 'Nurse B' and 'Dr C' concerning the identification of 'Patient A’s' body. It is further alleged Dr Macshane made a written statement on or around June 20, 2017, concerning the identification of 'Patient A', which he knew to be untrue, and initially maintained in a meeting with 'Dr D' on June 23, 2017, a statement which he knew to be untrue. It is alleged that Dr Macshane’s actions in this regard were dishonest."

After hearing all the evidence, the tribunal concluded that Dr Macshane had not attended the mortuary with 'Patient A’s' wife to identify 'Patient A’s' body and 'Patient A’s' wife had not identified 'Patient A’s' body.

The tribunal report states: "The tribunal finds that by the objective standard which it must apply, Dr Macshane was dishonest on these occasions."

Dr Macshane did not attend the hearing and was not represented.

In a letter sent to the General Medical Council on April 26, 2019, Dr Macshane said: "I will not be attending as I have retired from medical practice for numerous reasons.

"I have no desire to ever revisit medicine in any way shape or form. I would be grateful if you could stop informing of these actions.

"I have no interest in them or their outcome. As far as I concerned the issue is closed and I regret ever having decided to serve the people of Chesterfield or its trust."

Despite Dr Macshane's retirement from medical practice, the tribunal is currently deliberating what sanction, if any, they will take against him.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hears cases against doctors where serious concerns have been raised and as a result their fitness to practise has been called into question by the General Medical Council.