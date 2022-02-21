Plans for new apartments on Chesterfield street ‘temporarily withdrawn’ following concerns

Last year, Dovedale Property submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council seeking permission to build nine apartments at 3a Wharf Lane, breathing new life into ‘seriously dilapidated buildings’ on the road.

But the Dronfield-based company has confirmed it has decided to ‘go back to the drawing board' after a planning officer raised concerns about the proposed project.

Dovedale Property released this artist's impression of its original plans for 3a Wharf Lane in Chesterfield.

The officer said in an email to the firm at the beginning of this month: “I’m afraid I will be recommending the proposal for refusal.

“The local planning authority consider that the scheme as submitted represents a substantial over-development of the site, resulting in significant adverse impacts on surrounding neighbours.

“The site is highly constrained and the number of units and scale of development is fundamentally not acceptable in principle.”

She said a ‘smaller scheme … would be more likely to to gain a positive recommendation’.

Rick Cusimano, owner of Dovedale Property, told the Derbyshire Times on Monday: “In response to the comments and concerns raised by the council and residents, we've decided to temporarily withdraw our application.

“This is a complex site which is in urgent need of redevelopment due to the existing buildings being structurally unsound and an eyesore for the area.

“We've decided to go back to the drawing board to see how best we can respond to the concerns raised while also delivering a commercially viable scheme.

“I’m not sure a solution exists which can address all the requirements of such a complex site but we’re going to work hard to see if we can find one.

“If we can find a scheme we think can address the comments and concerns raised previously, we'll look to resubmit the application,” he added.

As reported by the Derbyshire Times at the end of last year, some residents raised concerns about an increase in parking as a result of the proposed development.

But Mr Cusimano said with more offices opening in central Chesterfield, people living in the apartments may not need cars and instead choose to walk to work.

He added: “There is demand for high-quality accommodation within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre and railway station.”