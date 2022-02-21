Police warning after car stranded in floodwater in Derbyshire

Traffic police in Derbyshire have issued a warning after releasing an image of a car stranded in floodwater.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:30 pm

With many routes still blocked following Storm Franklin’s battering of the county, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit urged drivers not to ignore closure signs.

Officers posted this image on Twitter of a vehicle stranded on the A6 near Belper.

Roads police in Derbyshire have urged drivers not to ignore road closures after this incident on the A6 near Belper. Image: Derbyshire police.

A spokesperson said: “If it says road closed, it's road closed.”

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Contact Centre added: “Please do not ignore signs, and ensure you take an alternative route.”

