Police warning after car stranded in floodwater in Derbyshire
Traffic police in Derbyshire have issued a warning after releasing an image of a car stranded in floodwater.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:30 pm
With many routes still blocked following Storm Franklin’s battering of the county, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit urged drivers not to ignore closure signs.
Officers posted this image on Twitter of a vehicle stranded on the A6 near Belper.
A spokesperson said: “If it says road closed, it's road closed.”
Derbyshire Constabulary’s Contact Centre added: “Please do not ignore signs, and ensure you take an alternative route.”