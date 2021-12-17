Parking concerns as new apartments planned for Chesterfield

The site of the proposed development at 3a Wharf Lane in Chesterfield, according to planning documents.

Dovedale Property has submitted a planning application to build nine apartments at 3a Wharf Lane.

According to a statement submitted by the developer, the proposed project would breathe new life into ‘seriously dilapidated buildings’.

The statement said: “These single and two storey buildings were the subject of a grant of planning permission in 2017 for a change of use to three flats.

“It is unclear, despite some works having been carried out to underpin the property and to insert new lintels to some doors and windows, whether a material start was ever made to implement this planning permission and, in these circumstances, it is accepted that the planning permission is likely to have expired more than a year ago.”

The statement acknowledged ‘modest provision is made for on-site parking’ but added: “Having regard to the excellent local public transport services and the proximity of local employment opportunities, education facilities and shopping, it is considered highly likely that car ownership will be considerably below the normal level for a development of this nature.

“It is not considered, accordingly, that there are any adverse transportation implications.”

However, as part of the ongoing public consultation into the plans, the borough council has received objection letters.

James Clulow said: “I have concerns over this development due to parking.

“This area already has a high amount of street parking with few spare spaces for the current residents.

“The addition of nine new apartments would contribute up to 18 additional vehicles to the area along with parking from visitors, raising pressure on this issue.”

Neil Stapleton said: “We have enough parking problems as it is without residents from these apartments adding to it.”

Sarah Bruno said: “Wharf Lane is currently an over-populated street with very little residential parking.

“Even cars with residential parking permits struggle to guarantee a space at certain times of the day.

“This is a great concern.”

Another objector said: “The area already has mega parking problems.

“If this building is approved then this will only lead to an increase in traffic and excess pollution.”

It is not yet known when the borough council will make a decision on the application.