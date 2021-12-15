How a Clay Cross play centre is spreading Christmas cheer

Jilbee Land Play Centre, located at Bridge Street in the town, is giving out tasty treats to children ahead of Christmas to put smiles on their faces.

A spokesperson for the play centre said: “At Jilbee, we recognise that Christmas can be a strain on many of our families financially.

“We are therefore pledging a £2,000 giveaway of hot chocolate cones, sweet cones and reindeer food for those who are struggling this Christmas.

“Pop down to see us at Jilbee during open times and each child visiting can receive one of each item absolutely free.

“No purchase is necessary, we just ask that people don't abuse this offer and save it for those who really need it.

“We would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas,” the spokesperson added.

For more information, visit Jilbee Land Play Centre’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jilbeemessyplay