Chatsworth is rated the most beautiful stately home in the world according to TripAdvisor reviews

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire’s impressive home outshines Highclere Castle, where television’s Downton Abbey was shot, Quinta da Regaleira in Portugal and Château des Milandes in France, in a top ten compiled from TripAdvisor reviews.

Jonathan Fish, head of marketing at Chatsworth, said: "We're delighted that Chatsworth has been recognised as the most beautiful stately home in the world. We hope this award helps attract more visitors from around the world to Chatsworth, and Derbyshire as a whole, supporting the tourism sector, and benefiting our communities."