Chatsworth team's delight at scooping gold in national tourism awards

Visitors marvel at the Painted Hall in Chatsworth House (photo: Chatsworth House Trust).

The accolade from Visit England is the only one handed out in the county and one of just three in the East Midlands region.

Pamela Pearson, from the visitor experience team at Chatsworth, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded gold for 2020-2021. The enormous challenges faced by the tourism industry as a result of the pandemic make this year's award feel extra special, so we would like to dedicate the award to all our colleagues and volunteers who pulled together in difficult times to welcome our much-appreciated visitors.”

Chatsworth’s award was based on the scores they gained in their annual Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment by VisitEngland.

Children walking along the broadwalk at Chatsworth House (photo: Shoot360.co.uk/Simon Broadhead).

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “I’m so pleased to see our visitor attractions back in the spotlight with these accolades that recognise the amazing experiences available across the country.

“Now more than ever we need these attractions to encourage and remind us to get out and explore the amazing tourism on offer across England, driving recovery and economic benefits through the regions.”

Chatsworth is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first ever festive season held in the house. Visitors can wander through decorated rooms and enjoy illuminations in the garden until January 9, 2022.

Home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, Chatsworth has been voted the second best stately home in the country to visit over the festive season.

Researchers commissioned by MyJobQuote analysed the TripAdvisor pages of more than 100 stately homes and filtered reviews for keywords like ‘Christmas’, ‘Xmas’, ‘festive’ and ‘Santa’. The number of 5* reviews each home received then determined the ranking order.

There were 532 5* reviews for Chatsworth on the TripAdvisor website. John H commented: “Chatsworth at Christmas was excellent, beautiful, striking and tasteful lighting and decorations, both in the house and gardens. Really wonderful and good value at £26 each.”

Hardwick Hall was placed in 15th position and Haddon Hall at number 17 in the table.

Heather Barrigan, spokesperson for MyJobQuote, said: “Stately homes are notorious for pulling out all the stops at Christmas. Many of them offer a truly magical experience for couples, friends and families. They are also fantastic inspiration for Christmas decor!”