Golf club raises more than £8,000 for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice

Chatsworth Golf Club nominated the Chesterfield hospice as its charity of the year in 2020 and over the past 12 months has held a host of fundraising events in support of Ashgate.

The calendar of events culminated in November with a charity golf day which saw men and women’s teams from across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire take part.

Chatsworth Golf Club has raised a total of £8,674.40 for Ashgate Hospice.

The partnership between Ashgate and Chatsworth Golf Club has raised a total of £8,674.40 – money which will fund care for patients and families across the county with a life-limiting illness.

Peter Stone, director of income generation at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Everyone at Ashgate is so incredibly grateful to Chatsworth Golf Club and all its members for the hugely generous donation which we’ve recently received.

“Over the past year, our clinical teams have worked around the clock to deliver our care and services to families across north Derbyshire living with a life-limiting illness.

“In fact, we are one of the few hospices in the UK which has cared for end-of-life patients who have tested positive for Covid.

“The specialist care and support we offer is only possible because of the kind generosity and support of people in our local community.

“I would like to praise and express my sincere gratitude to everyone at Chatsworth Golf Club for raising such a huge amount of money – it will ultimately mean we can be there for the patients and families when they need us most.”

Charity organiser at the club, Peter Barlow, said: “Ashgate Hospice is well respected across north Derbyshire and with so many of our members having been touched by the hospice’s care, we wanted to support this fantastic charity.

“We understand the challenges that the charity faces due to the amount they must fundraise, so it was great to be able to do our bit to help fund the wonderful care it provides.

“Everyone at Chatsworth Golf Club is absolutely delighted to have been able to make such a significant donation following our year-long partnership with Ashgate.

“I can’t thank enough our members and even teams outside of North Derbyshire, who have supported fundraising events over the past 12 months.”