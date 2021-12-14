Police want to speak to this man in Derbyshire fraud probe

Police investigating an alleged incident of fraud in Derbyshire are appealing for help to identify this man.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:52 pm

The victim, who lives in Alfreton and is in his 80s, was approached by a man with an Irish accent who offered to jet wash and seal his driveway for £600.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “After attempting to complain about the work the victim was told that the company had not completed work in the area on 10 November.

Police investigating an incident of fraud in Derbyshire are appealing for help to identify this man. Image: Derbyshire police.

“Officers are appealing for help identifying the man pictured, who was in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*660372:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call Derbyshire police on 101.

