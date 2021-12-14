Derbyshire police appeal after man dies in road crash

Officers say they received a call at 2.50pm on Monday, December 13 to report a collision in Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton, in which a grey Skoda Octavia had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

A Derbyshire Constabulry spokesperson said: “The driver of the Skoda was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he later died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a man sadly died in a road crash in Derbyshire.

"His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“The road was closed for several hours whilst collision investigation work and vehicle recovery took place.”

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage showing the incident is asked to contact Detective Staff Investigator Pavan Nizzer quoting reference number 21*724791.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Phone – call 101.