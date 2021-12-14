Derbyshire police appeal after man dies in road crash
Police are appealing for information after a man sadly died in a road crash in Derbyshire.
Officers say they received a call at 2.50pm on Monday, December 13 to report a collision in Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton, in which a grey Skoda Octavia had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.
A Derbyshire Constabulry spokesperson said: “The driver of the Skoda was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he later died.
"His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.
“The road was closed for several hours whilst collision investigation work and vehicle recovery took place.”
Anyone with information, or dash cam footage showing the incident is asked to contact Detective Staff Investigator Pavan Nizzer quoting reference number 21*724791.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/
Phone – call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.