Rush hour delays expected for drivers in Chesterfield after A61 crash
Delays are expected for drivers in Chesterfield this evening following a crash on the A61 near Chesterfield Station.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:26 pm
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that they were called to a collision involving two vehicles at around 2.40pm today on the A61 southbound between Chesterfield Station and Horns Bridge Roundabout.
There is currently no road closure in place, but traffic is much heavier than normal, with queues reported to be stretching down to Tesco at Whittington Moor.
Recovery teams are making their way to the scene, but there is no indication as to how long it will take for traffic to ease.
This story will be updated with the condition of those involved in the incident when this becomes available.