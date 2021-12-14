Rush hour delays expected for drivers in Chesterfield after A61 crash

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that they were called to a collision involving two vehicles at around 2.40pm today on the A61 southbound between Chesterfield Station and Horns Bridge Roundabout.

There is currently no road closure in place, but traffic is much heavier than normal, with queues reported to be stretching down to Tesco at Whittington Moor.

Recovery teams are making their way to the scene, but there is no indication as to how long it will take for traffic to ease.

Queues are building on the A61 as the incident is being dealt with.