Police update after man seriously injured in Chesterfield crash
Police have issued an update after a man was seriously injured in a crash in Chesterfield.
The collision happened on Chatsworth Road, close to the junction of Factory Street, at 4.50pm on Thursday and involved a 66-year-old male pedestrian and a Nissan Leaf car.
The man was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man has been invited to attend a voluntary interview in relation to this incident.”
They added: Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident – in particular any drivers who may have dash cam footage that captured the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*716843.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101