Police update after man seriously injured in Chesterfield crash

Police have issued an update after a man was seriously injured in a crash in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:29 pm

The collision happened on Chatsworth Road, close to the junction of Factory Street, at 4.50pm on Thursday and involved a 66-year-old male pedestrian and a Nissan Leaf car.

MORE: Family of Derbyshire man who died after battling coronavirus ‘very let down’ by Downing Street parties

The man was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services attended a crash on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield.

On Tuesday, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man has been invited to attend a voluntary interview in relation to this incident.”

They added: Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident – in particular any drivers who may have dash cam footage that captured the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*716843.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

MORE: Zero patients with Omicron at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

PoliceChesterfieldDerbyshire