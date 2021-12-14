Family of Derbyshire man who died after battling coronavirus ‘very let down’ by Downing Street parties

Much-loved Ian Mousley, 51, of Creswell, lost his life to the virus at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in March.

In recent days, there have been several allegations of events held at Number 10 last year while restrictions were in force.

Ian Mousley's family has hit out at reports of Christmas parties at Downing Street last year - with Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself pictured taking part in a virtual quiz.

Ian’s widow, Nicola Mousley, told the Derbyshire Times: “As a family, we feel very let down by the actions of the Government.

“We did everything right – we did as we were told to do.

“We followed all restrictions that were in place and, as a result, we still ended up with contracting Covid and losing our very dear Ian to the virus.

“And all the while, Number 10 was hosting a number of gatherings.

“It's like a slap in the face, not only to us all affected by Covid and Covid loss, but to every single person who did follow the rules.

“It's not fair.

“We are all really upset about it.”

On Sunday, a photo emerged showing Boris Johnson remotely taking part in a Downing Street Christmas quiz last year, when London was under Tier Two restrictions.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister ‘briefly took part virtually’ to thank staff for their work during the pandemic.

A source told the Sunday Mirror many staff were ‘huddled’ by computers elsewhere in the building, conferring on questions and drinking alcohol.

According to the Sunday Mirror, this happened on December 15 – two days before the Government tweeted: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

The quiz revelation came after the Government launched an investigation into three allegations of gatherings last Christmas – including two in Downing Street – despite coronavirus rules banning them.

Allegra Stratton quit her post as a Government spokesperson last week after a backlash over a video she appeared in from last December, in which she joked about a Christmas party.

On Friday, Number 10 said it had cancelled its 2021 Christmas party.