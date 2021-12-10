Police appeal after van stolen in Derbyshire town

Officers with South Yorkshire Police said they were informed at around 2.30pm on Thursday that a van had been taken from outside a property on Highfield Road in Dronfield.

A force spokesperson said: “The van, a grey Ford Transit panel van, was last seen at about 2.40pm travelling along the A61 Chesterfield Road South towards Sheffield.

“Anyone with information, who has CCTV footage covering the vehicle theft or who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 456 of December 9.

