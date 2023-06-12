Plans for Derbyshire libraries to relocate under 'ambitious' town plans

If the proposals are agreed at a meeting of Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet on Thursday (June 15), residents will get the opportunity to have their say on the relocation of two county libraries.

The council is considering relocating the libraries in Clay Cross and Staveley in a bid to increase visitor numbers and cut the council’s carbon footprints.

The plans are linked to Town Deals in both areas, overseen by Chesterfield Borough Council (Staveley) and North East Derbyshire District Council (Clay Cross), and the council is working closely with Town Deals teams and other partners to discuss the proposals.

Staveley Library on Hall Lane could be relocated as part of the proposals

Clay Cross Library is currently in Kenning Park, Holmgate Road, and although it has good pedestrian access, it is situated away from the town centre. The council owns the current library building but leases the land it’s built on from Clay Cross Parish Council.

The Town Deal presents an opportunity to relocate the library into the current adult education centre which is to be part developed and part refurbished to create a new ‘Skills Hub’ at the heart of the town centre.

Staveley Library, meanwhile, is situated on Hall Lane but would move to Market Place if the proposals were approved. The Market Place building is a key element of the town centre rejuvenation based on the Master Plan which is being funded through the Staveley Town Deal.

Cllr Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council and cabinet member for strategic leadership, culture, tourism, and climate change, said: “We believe this is a fantastic opportunity to provide new library facilities in new or refurbished buildings, enhancing what our library service has to offer to its current visitors and hopefully attract new ones too due to busy town centre locations.

“If agreed, the consultation into the proposals will give everyone who uses the libraries or has an interest in them to give their views and raise any potential issues.

“As an enterprising council we are always looking for new ways of working and delivering services, adding value and working with partners to benefit communities.