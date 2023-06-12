Police were called to Bass Street, in Derby, just after 3.45pm on Sunday 11 June along with ambulance crews, and despite attempts to save him the man sadly died at the scene. At this time detectives are treating his death as suspicious, and a murder investigation is underway.

Windmill Hill Lane was closed between Cross Street and Bass Street, and Bass Street was closed between Windmill Hill Lane and Peel Street.

People will see a significant police presence in the area, and anyone with any concerns are encouraged to speak to officers in the area.

Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed an assault, or with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact police on the details below, quoting reference 754 of 11 June: website – use the online contact form; facebook – send private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or call 101