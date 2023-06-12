News you can trust since 1855
Man arrested after 60 cannabis plants found at property in Derbyshire town

Officers found 60 cannabis plants along with equipment used in cultivation before arresting a man.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:20 BST- 1 min read

Acting on intelligence, officers carried out a warrant at a flat at Derby Road, Heanor just after 8 am on Thursday, June 8.

When officers entered the property, 60 cannabis plants were found along with equipment used in cultivation.

One man, in his twenties, has been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers have urged anyone who suspects any behaviour of this kind, or witness any suspicious activity surrounding the production of illegal drugs in their area, to contact the force using any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

