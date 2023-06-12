Acting on intelligence, officers carried out a warrant at a flat at Derby Road, Heanor just after 8 am on Thursday, June 8.

When officers entered the property, 60 cannabis plants were found along with equipment used in cultivation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man, in his twenties, has been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.

Acting on intelligence, officers carried out a warrant at a flat at Derby Road, Heanor just after 8 am on Thursday, June 8.

Officers have urged anyone who suspects any behaviour of this kind, or witness any suspicious activity surrounding the production of illegal drugs in their area, to contact the force using any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

When officers entered the property, 60 cannabis plants were found along with equipment used in cultivation.

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

One man, in his twenties, has been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.