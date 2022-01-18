Plans approved for new pub next to Chesterfield Wetherspoons

Chesterfield Borough Council has this week given Bar Empire Ltd conditional permission to convert 36 St Mary’s Gate into a public house.

According to the company’s planning application, 36 St Mary’s Gate was ‘previously a bedroom showroom’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield is set to get a new pub.

The building is next to Wetherspoon.

Bar Empire Ltd’s plans will create one full-time role and three part-time jobs, according to the application.

No further details are available at this stage.