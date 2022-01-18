Plans approved for new pub next to Chesterfield Wetherspoons
A planning application to turn a Chesterfield building into a pub has been approved.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 6:29 pm
Chesterfield Borough Council has this week given Bar Empire Ltd conditional permission to convert 36 St Mary’s Gate into a public house.
According to the company’s planning application, 36 St Mary’s Gate was ‘previously a bedroom showroom’.
The building is next to Wetherspoon.
Bar Empire Ltd’s plans will create one full-time role and three part-time jobs, according to the application.
No further details are available at this stage.