Plans approved for new pub next to Chesterfield Wetherspoons

A planning application to turn a Chesterfield building into a pub has been approved.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 6:29 pm
Chesterfield Borough Council has this week given Bar Empire Ltd conditional permission to convert 36 St Mary’s Gate into a public house.

According to the company’s planning application, 36 St Mary’s Gate was ‘previously a bedroom showroom’.

The building is next to Wetherspoon.

Bar Empire Ltd’s plans will create one full-time role and three part-time jobs, according to the application.

No further details are available at this stage.

