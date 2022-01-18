Council’s green light to increase car parking charges in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet rubber-stamped the increase in tariffs from April 4 this year.

The new charges will be as follows –

It is set to get more expensive to park in Chesterfield.

90p for up to 30 minutes (up from the current 80p)

£1.70 for up to one hour (up from the current £1.60)

£3 for up to two hours (up from the current £2.80)

£3.20 for up to three hours (up from the current £3)

£4.80 for up to four hours (up from the current £4.50)

£1.70 for each hour after in short-stay car parks (up from the current £1.60)

£5.30 for four hours plus in long-stay car parks (up from the current £5)

£5.30 for four to five hours in Saltergate multi-storey car park (up from the current £5)

£6.50 for over five hours/up to 24 hours in Saltergate multi-storey car park (up from £6)

An annual parking permit will increase from £620 to £660, a monthly permit will increase from £62 to £66 and scratchcards will increase from £3.60 to £3.80

Chesterfield residents will continue to receive free parking permits for use before 10am and after 3pm Monday to Saturday and all-day Sunday and bank holidays.

According to a report considered by councillors: “The impact of Covid-19 significantly reduced car park income in 2021-22. However, parking numbers have started to return to more normal levels of occupancy. It is anticipated that by 2022-23 levels will be back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“It is anticipated the proposed tariff increase in fees will generate an additional £143,000 in income, as such an overall income of £2,496,680.

“It is imperative that the council receives an appropriate return on a valuable town centre asset.

“A review of other fees and charges in towns similar in size to Chesterfield would indicate that the proposed increase in fees is relevant, comparable and proportionate.