Chesterfield family feel ‘let down’ by police response after Land Rover Defender stolen

Matt Houghton told the Derbyshire Times his father’s beloved Land Rover Defender was taken from the Spital area in the early hours of last Tuesday.

“The police don’t seem to want to do much about it, outside of telling me they have checked ANPR cameras,” he said.

This Land Rover Defender has been stolen from Chesterfield.

“The one time we need help from the police and it feels like they don’t care.

“They didn’t even come out.”

He added: “The vehicle means a lot to my dad.

“He says it was his ‘forever car, which I was going to own until I could no longer drive – it put a smile on my face every time I got in it.”

After the Derbyshire Times put the Houghton’s concerns to Derbyshire Constabulary, a force spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report that a grey Land Rover Defender was stolen from a driveway in Alexandra Road East in the early hours of January 11.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who has information about the theft and an appeal has gone out on our local Facebook page for the area, and via our Derbyshire Alert community messaging system.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the force via the following methods, quoting reference 220*21250.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.