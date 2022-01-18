Opinion: Silence from Derbyshire Tory MPs about Boris Johnson is very disappointing

The vast majority of residents we have heard from and spoken to are absolutely appalled by recent revelations – and intensely angry.

People have made – and continue to make – so many sacrifices during this awful pandemic.

People stayed at home; people didn’t see family and friends; people lost their businesses and livelihoods; people worked tirelessly on the frontline to help others; people were unable to properly say goodbye to loved ones. The list goes on.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture by Getty Images.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister attended a ‘bring your own booze’ event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown – one of many shindigs which took place at the heart of Government as millions suffered.

Boris Johnson has disrespected us all and made a mockery of the highest office in the land.

In the House of Commons last week, he offered his ‘heartfelt apologies’ to the nation (but this only came after the Downing Street gathering was exposed by the media) and he claimed he took ‘responsibility’.

Many would argue that if he was serious about taking ‘responsibility’ then he would resign.

Another thing that has struck me this week is the wave of silence over this major issue from our local Conservative MPs.

The Derbyshire Times contacted all Tory MPs in our patch – North East Derbyshire’s Lee Rowley, Bolsover’s Mark Fletcher, Derbyshire Dales’ Sarah Dines, Amber Valley’s Nigel Mills, Mid-Derbyshire’s Pauline Latham and Erewash’s Maggie Throup – asking for their thoughts on recent events and if they believed Mr Johnson should resign.

Only Mr Fletcher replied, saying we should wait and see the conclusions of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into reported parties in Government buildings.

Those who did not respond have effectively said ‘no comment’ to you – our readers. Very disappointing.

It may be that Mr Johnson manages to cling on to power and tries to turn things around in the months ahead.

But when the next General Election does roll around in 2024, millions will remember Partygate as they cast their vote – and the Tories may not be raising a glass in celebration when the results are announced.