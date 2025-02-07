A planning authority has refused a developer permission to build a house of multiple occupation on the site of a Victorian workshop building near Chesterfield town centre.

Mr Cusimano of Dovedale Properties applied for consent to demolish dilapidated properties which include an outbuilding/garage at 3A Wharf Lane, Stonegravels and erect a three-storey contemporary house with 12 bedrooms.

However, his application was turned down by Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee after an officer’s report recommended refusal. The report stated: “The proposed building, has a projecting gable and is of a wider footprint and form than the existing, this impacts the intention towards a traditional form of building with contemporary detailing, which would be in keeping with the traditions of functional outbuildings in such back land locations. ”After attempts to amend the design to a more suitable scheme, the fenestration has been improved from the original scheme but the detail of the scheme in terms of glass bricks, brick decoration, eaves height and correlating window position and window design to the gable end, is considered to be disappointing in its design. Primarily the design appears to have been led by the internal configuration rather than the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

Shared accommodation with quite narrow kitchen areas and no lounge facilities on the ground and first floors plus restricted living space on the upper floor were also flagged in the report. The officer stated: “Overall, the provision of a 12 bed HMO as a new building and designed as such with such poor internal space for future occupants is considered harmful to the amenity of those future occupants.”

Artist's impression of the house of multiple occupation that the developer applied for permission to build at 3A Wharf Lane, Chesterfield but was turned down by the borough council's planning committee.

Public objections against the application raised concerns about the narrow single track access to the site and that the proposed building would overlook existing gardens and cut out light from homes.

Parking was another bone of contention with suggestions that the number of vehicle spaces proposed for the property would put an additional strain on an area where parking was already an issue.

However, the officer’s report said: “Given the sustainable location, the cycle parking, and the emphasis in the Local Plan for walking and cycling, it is not considered that the minimal parking provided in this case at three spaces for 12 occupants, would have such a severe impact on the safety and use of the highway that a refusal could be sustained.”

Access to the site is through an arch which is just few feet away from a junction with Sheffield Road.

Andrew Hibberd, who lives on Wharf Lane, wrote: “Wharf Lane is a bus route for the Chesterfield College. Any obstruction to the junction with Sheffield Road will delay buses and could create significant congestion.

“During term times Wharf Lane suffers a considerable increase in vehicle movements, hundreds a day, many of which are students who manifestly show their inexperience by speeding and driving recklessly. This has been raised with the police on many occasions and has led to many near misses with pedestrians crossing Wharf Lane. Any restrictions placed on the development should acknowledge this increased risk.

"If the council were minded to allow this development then it should be subject to an agreement that the developer will pay before work on site begins to modify the junction of Wharf Lane and Infirmary Road/Canal Wharf to slow down traffic using the junction – especially as this same applicant is developing the old Miners’ Rescue Centre on Infirmary Road as a massive multiple occupation property.”

Two previous applications by Mr Cusimano to develop the plot at 3a Wharf Lane were withdrawn. The first for nine new apartments was withdrawn in February 2022 and the second for the erection of a three-storey building containing three four-bedroom apartments was withdrawn in January 2023.

In 2017 the council approved an application to convert a vacant former joiners workshop on the site into three flats. Five years earlier, permission was granted to change the use of the site to form private parking. In 1989 the Muslim Association was given consent for change of use to an Islamic centre for education and worship.