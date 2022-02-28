Criticism after plane with anti-Covid vaccine banner spotted in skies above Chesterfield

The banner said: “Hey Phizer! Leave our kids alone.”

A Derbyshire Times reader sent us the below picture on Saturday night and said: “This is not helpful scientific advice in difficult times, a banner on a plane!

A plane with a banner saying 'hey Phizer! Leave our kids alone' was spotted in Chesterfield's skies.

“These actions only stir bad feelings and irrational responses.”

Earlier this month, the Government said all children aged five to 11 in England will be offered a Covid vaccine – while emphasising that parents would be expected to make their own decision.

The roll-out s set to begin in pharmacies, GP surgeries and vaccination centres in April, using Pfizer/BioNTech doses.

Mr Javid said: ““The NHS will prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April so parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of Covid-19 as we learn to live with this virus.”