Criticism after plane with anti-Covid vaccine banner spotted in skies above Chesterfield
A plane with an anti-Covid vaccine banner has been spotted flying over Chesterfield.
The banner said: “Hey Phizer! Leave our kids alone.”
A Derbyshire Times reader sent us the below picture on Saturday night and said: “This is not helpful scientific advice in difficult times, a banner on a plane!
“These actions only stir bad feelings and irrational responses.”
Earlier this month, the Government said all children aged five to 11 in England will be offered a Covid vaccine – while emphasising that parents would be expected to make their own decision.
The roll-out s set to begin in pharmacies, GP surgeries and vaccination centres in April, using Pfizer/BioNTech doses.
Mr Javid said: ““The NHS will prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April so parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of Covid-19 as we learn to live with this virus.”