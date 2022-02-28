Pictures show ‘save our NHS’ rally held in Chesterfield town centre

4. 'SAVE OUR NHS'

Hilary Cave, who helped to organise the event, said: "The key demands of the day were for an emergency injection of £20billion to get the NHS through its current crisis, and to fund a decent pay rise for NHS staff. Without fair pay, staffing shortages will cost lives. Also, the Health and Social Care Bill which is going through Parliament just now will take money away from front-line health care into profits for private companies. We are in favour of a fully public NHS and an end to privatisation."

Photo: Jason Chadwick