Bentley hired by London group is seized by police after crash in Derbyshire
Police have seized a hired Bentley following a crash in Derbyshire.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 9:45 am
In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that officers had attended a collision in Bradwell.
Police said a Bentley – hired by a group from London for a week to go to Scotland – had crashed into a stationary vehicle.
“Driver fails to get insurance or check they have valid driving licence,” officers said.
“Reported for summons. Vehicle seized.
“Long trip home.”