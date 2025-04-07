Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals to change a redundant church in Chesterfield into a community arts centre and wedding reception venue have been submitted to the borough council.

Jonathan Francis of Chesterfield Studios has applied for change of use consent for the former United Reformed Church on Rose Hill which is adjacent to his business.

The application states that the former church building will be used as rehearsal, recording and performance spaces. To allow the arts centre to earn additional revenue, it is proposed to use the church for wedding and civil ceremony receptions and hold such ceremonies there if the couples request it, and also as a performance/concert venue.

Drawings in support of the plans show that hat curtain tracks would be suspended from the walls and underside of the timber beams on the ceiling and that the vestry would be subdivided into a toilet and storeroom.

Chesterfield Studios currently occupy the adjacent Eastwood Rooms and when they are able to expand into the church, the whole site will become known as the Rose Hill Arts Centre.

Mr Francis has announced within the last week that Rose Hill Arts Centre is now a registered charity. He outlined his vision for the church building after its closure two years ago.

