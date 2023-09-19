Chesterfield performance arts school boss unveils plan to buy adjacent church building

Jonathan Francis, artistic director of Chesterfield Studios, has disclosed plans to raise money to buy Rose Hill United Reformed Church which hosted its last service this month.

Rose Hill United Reformed Church closed its doors for the last time this month as a result of ‘serious defects’ to the roof and declining congregation numbers which rendered it unsustainable.

Chesterfield Studios occupies premises attached to the Grade II listed church, both of which are owned by the East Midlands Synod. A break clause in the school’s 15-year lease means that every five years either landlord or tenant can give notice to end the agreement.

Jonathan Francis, artistic director of Chesterfield Studios, said: “If the synod is going to sell the building, they will want to sell it with vacant possession and not with us as sitting tenants; if we sit tight and do nothing, we’re going to be out on our ear.”

Chesterfield Studios students singing in the now redundant church building which Jonathan Francis would like to see become a community arts centre.

Ahead of a public meeting next week, Jonathan has disclosed plans to buy the premises provided he can raise enough funds. He hopes that the majority of the money would be sourced through he Community Ownership Fund, which is part of the government’s Levelling Up initiative. Jonathan said: “Then we have to raise 20 percent of match funding which is through a Crowdfunder and other smaller grants.

"The synod and the old church congregation have been really supportive. I can’t say at the moment how much buying the building will cost because there is a confidentiality agreement between me and the synod as to how much it is worth….but it is affordable. The biggest thing will be to sort out the roof which will range between £350,000 to £500,000 to fix.

"It’s pretty frightening what I’ve got to do but it’s a challenge and I’m quite happy to accept a challenge. If it does come off, it would be incredible for the town. We have lots of people who are supportive of our plan.”

Chesterfield and District Civic Society has nominated the listed building for the Community Asset Register. Jonathan said: “We received a letter to say that the borough council have until September 25 to decide whether it’s a community asset. If it is a community asset that will buy us six months to raise the money before it can be sold on the open market, which means we can’t be gazumped by someone else such as a developer.

"I want to reassure people that I don’t want to go in and rip the place apart – I want to preserve it and use it as it is. The church would be a performance space where we would be able to do a much broader programme of theatre and gigs or a place for wedding receptions or community meetings.

"One of the letters of support I’ve received is from Chesterfield Co-operative Choral Society who rehearse here and perform in the church next door. Both their performance and rehearsal space are threatened."

Around 400 students are tutored in dance, musical theatre and singing in the building next to the church where there is a theatre, three studios and two smaller rooms. Jonathan said: “We have 12 people who are employed here. We have grown to fit here. I can’t go on Rightmove and find a theatre and rehearsal rooms, they don’t exist. We would probably end up in church halls, spreading our classes across Chesterfield but it would be really difficult because a lot of these places are booked up and suddenly you want to fit in 40 hours of teaching.

"The worst case scenario is that this place becomes boarded up and falls into disrepair until it goes on the Buildings at Risk register.”

Jonathan is hosting an open meeting at Chesterfield Studios on Wednesday, September 27, at 7.30pm for interested parties to learn more about the plan to acquire the building and how they can support his endeavours.

The meeting will feature key speakers including Jane Briggs, head of Derbyshire schools music partnership, who will stress the importance of places for young people to study and perform music; Carole Copeland who will talk about youth theatre and community arts; John Goodrum and Karen Henson who will share their experiences of touring theatre productions to venues that used to be churches; Ellie Scott who works with young people on mental health arts projects and suicide prevention.

Social media has been buzzing with reaction to the plan. Flo Jo commented: “What a fantastic idea for a valuable community resource and to maintain and grow the excellent Chesterfield Studios provision.”

