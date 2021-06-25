Pictures show rumoured Derbyshire filming location of new Star Wars TV series

Barlow resident Dale Holford managed to picture film crews arriving at Wirksworth's Middle Peak Quarry earlier this week

Crew members have reportedly been seen at Middle Peak Quarry, in Wirksworth, in recent days as production for two Disney+ shows continues across the UK.

As well as closing nearby roads, crews have also erected barriers around the quarry near Matlock to prevent onlookers for catching a glimpse of the filming.

It remains unclear as to whether the film set is for either the Obi-Wan Kenobi or the Andor: The Death Star TV series, as both Star Wars spin-off's are simultaneously in development.

Barlow resident Dale Holford managed to picture film crews arriving at Middle Peak Quarry earlier this week, just before parts of the area were sealed off to members of the public.

He said: “Went up to Stoney Middleton to look at the Mission impossible set. The security guard told us about the Star Wars set. So me and my family, Tracey Vaughan, Mason Vaughan, 10, and Jasmine Vaughan, age eight, paid a visit a few days later on June 21.

"We was told by the wonderful security that we timed it just right as filming was starting the day after and we wouldnt be able to get close for the next five days.”

Earlier this month, the Derbyshire Times revealed how E & E Industries (UK) Ltd had been given permission to close footpaths and roads near to the quarry for filming between Tuesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 24.

It comes weeks after work began at Darlton Quarry, in Stoney Middleton, for the new Mission Impossible movie starring Tom Cruise.

Andor: The Death Star will see Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor in a plot has been created as a prequel to the 2016 Rogue One Star Wars film.

Lucas Film have also confirmed previous reports that Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller had been cast in the show.

Elsewhere, it is understood that Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as Obi Wan-Kenobi in the TV series focused on the young Jedi Master.

The Andor series will be released on Disney+, likely in 2022, and consist of 12 episodes, while there is no release date for the Obi Wan-Kenobi show at this time.