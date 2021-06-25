Everything we know about the new Star Wars TV series as film crews arrive in Derbyshire

It was recently revealed how Derbyshire Dales District Council had given E & E Industries (UK) Ltd permission to close footpaths near Middle Peak Quarry, as well as surrounding roads, for filming between Tuesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 24.

The company is part of Disney+ and Lucas Films, with unconfirmed reports suggesting the film set partly in Wirksworth is for the Star Wars 'Andor' TV series which has been created by Tony Gilroy as a prequel to 2016’s Rogue One film.

The series is a spy thriller starring Diego Luna, reprising his role as Cassian Andor from the movie, who confirmed last that the series had started filming in London.

Actor Diego Luna is to reprise his role as Captain Andor first scene in Star Wars movie Rogue One for the TV series

Set five years before the Battle of Yavin, fans will be able to see the Empire at its most powerful after having ruled the galaxy for around 14 years following the events of The Revenge Of The Sith.

LucasFilm also confirmed previous reports that Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller had been cast in the show, while they also revealed that Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy would write, direct and act as showrunner for the series.

Bosses are keeping a close lid on details about what they’re filming in Derbyshire, erecting screens around the quarry site to stop people over-looking the set.

It may be that the Derbyshire crew are filming another Star Wars TV show which is also in development, based around the iconic character of Obi Wan Kenobi.

Ewan McGregor i also dusting off his light sabre to play Obi Wan Knobi again

It is understood that Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as Obi Wan-Kenobi in this TV series focused on the young Jedi Master. There is no release date at this time.

Derbyshire has become a hot-spot for the movie industry recently, with film crews taking over another quarry to film spectacular stunts for the new Mission Impossible film.

Over the last several weeks, work has been taking place to create a train crash set at the former Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton.