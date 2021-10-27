Past student fondly remembers former Chesterfield College lecturer

One of the pictures, taken at Penmore House in Hasland, shows Association of Painting Craft Teachers members prior to the installation of David Brian Cooper as the group’s 50th president.

Mr Cooper was head of the painting and decorating department at Chesterfield College.

Chesterfield College's David Brian Cooper after receiving the chain of office from Bill Stewart, the outgoing president, at he second picture taken at the Painter-Stainers Hall in London

Former student John Cuttriss said: “Mr Cooper was not in good health at the time but expressed to me his wish to undertake the arduous year of office.

“He was my mentor as one of his students, later a lab technician in the department. This was to lead to part-time teaching and success as a full-time lecturing appointment.

“Many decorators will remember him as one of his students; numerous others followed a similar pattern, teaching their trade at various colleges and training centres.”

The installation of the 50th president took place at the Painter-Stainers Hall in London.

Association of Painting Craft Teachers members at Penmore House in Hasland, prior to the installation of Mr Cooper as the group’s 50th president.

Mr Cuttriss described it as a ‘very prestigious affair’ where Mr Cooper took the chain of office.

Sadly, two weeks after serving his year and passing the chain of office to Frank Tomlinson, of Bolton College, Mr Cooper suffered a heart attack and died.

Mr Cuttriss said: “The association itself was formed in 1921 and so this year sees the 100th centenary anniversary and is due to be celebrated at the Dalmeny Hotel in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, in November.

“I will be attending this and I shall be remembering Mr Cooper and his achievements.”