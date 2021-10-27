Chesterfield NHS staff strike action threat increases amid anger over three per cent pay rise

The GMB union is to ballot its members at a total of 22 NHS Trusts across the region after workers rejected a three per cent pay offer.

The list of trusts facing a strike ballot include Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The industrial action ballot will open on November 10 and close December 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The threat of industrial action by NHS staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital has increased.

Any strikes would take place in the new year.

The GMB said more than nine out of 10 GMB members in the NHS have rejected the Government’s pay offer of three per cent.

Ben Kirkham, lead NHS officer for GMB in Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, said: “GMB members feel undervalued, disenfranchised and angry with the wall of silence they’ve received from the Government.

“The hypocrisy of this Government as they joined millions of people in applauding NHS workers, whilst unashamedly trying to cut their pay is astounding.

“NHS and ambulance workers should not be treated like this after showing outstanding commitment to the public during the challenges of the last 18 months.

“Facing further cuts after a hike in National Insurance, increased pension costs and the huge increase in energy bills, GMB members have been left with no other choice and will be balloted on whether they wish to take formal industrial action.

“The Government must cough-up and make key workers feel supported and valued after all they have done and continue to do for us,” he added.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is delivering the Budget today, has said nurses will get another pay rise next year.

He said: “The economic impact and uncertainty of the virus meant we had to take the difficult decision to pause public sector pay.

“Along with our plan for jobs, this action helped us protect livelihoods at the height of the pandemic.

“And now, with the economy firmly back on track, it’s right that nurses, teachers and all the other public sector workers who played their part during the pandemic see their wages rise.”