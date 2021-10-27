Police bid to find Chesterfield good samaritans who helped woman in distress

It is understood that two women stopped to help the victim who had fallen in Manor Road, Brimington, after she was assaulted by a man in a car.

The incident took place on August 29, between 8pm and 8.15pm, but the appeal has been launched today.

Police are trying to find the identity of two good samaritans who helped a woman in distress after she had been assaulted on Manor Road, Brimington. Image: Google.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “It is understood that two women stopped to help the victim who had fallen in Manor Road, after she was assaulted by a man in a car on Sunday, August 29.

“Officers have been carrying out several lines of enquiry since the incident was reported and are now seeking the public’s help to identify the people who helped the woman.”