Outcome of fire investigation after Chesterfield's bee sculpture destroyed

The wooden piece of artwork, which was unveiled in 2015 as part of a campaign to highlight the plight of bees, went up in flames on Monday night.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service described it as a ‘sad’ incident.

The aftermath of the blaze. Picture by Karen Hancock.

They said crews from Staveley were called to the fire shortly after 6pm.

“We used a hose reel jet to extinguish,” the spokesperson added.

They said firefighters liaised with Chesterfield Borough Council and studied CCTV footage but this ‘proved inconclusive’.

The spokesperson said: “We put the cause down as accidental ignition.”

The ruined sculpture in front of the Crooked Spire. Picture by Chris Mallory.

There are some claims online that someone may have stubbed out a cigarette on the sculpture – but no further details have been released by the fire service.

The bee was designed by Derbyshire wood sculptor Andrew Frost.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted Mr Frost to ask him for his reaction.