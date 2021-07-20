Man who died in Dronfield bypass crash named as inquest opens

Charlie Ibrahim Esendemir, 27, of Eastern Avenue, Sheffield died in a collision after his Volkswagen Golf left the carriageway on the Dronfield bypass on Monday, July 12 and came to rest among trees and bushes.

A passing motorist raised the alarm at 9.30pm after spotting a car off the road in the undergrowth alongside the northbound carriageway of the bypass.

Police at the scene of the Dronfield bypass crash in which Charlie Esendemir, 27, sadly died.

Mr Esendemir was found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Esendemir is listed as the director of Old Boys Bar on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, since August 2020, although it is unclear whether the company ever actually traded.

He also worked as a bartender.