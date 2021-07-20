Derbyshire weather: This is when the heatwave will end as Met Office issues thunderstorms warning

Much of the county has seen temperatures of above 27C for the past four days, and on Tuesday the mercury is set to touch 28C in Chesterfield

However, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms to hit the East Midlands, between 1pm and midnight today.

Forecasters say thunderstorms developing this afternoon ‘may cause impacts to travel and power supplies’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will the heatwave end in Derbyshire? Image: Pixabay.

A yellow warning means flooding of homes and businesses ‘could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater’.

Spray and sudden flooding on roads and power cuts are also possible.

The Met Office says Wednesday will be slightly cooler, with temperatures of 25C, but Thursday will see 27C temperatures return.