Opinion divided on plans to demolish well-known former pub near Chesterfield for affordable homes

The proposal would see the empty Ellen House, on Heath Road, Holmewood, bulldozed to make way for 20 affordable homes.

The brownfield site, described in planning documents as being in a ‘key position’ for development, is a former office building for housing association EMH Care and Support.

Until 2008, the building was in use as a pub and restaurant known locally as The Jolly Farmer.

Ellen House at Holmewood could be demolished to make way for affordable housing.

Former history lecturer Philip Riden, who is also chairman of the Chesterfield and District Civic Society, says the building 'has no architectural merit'.

"Since it was vacated a few years ago it has become an eyesore and a potential danger to trespassers,” he said.

“I have studied the application to build houses and flats on the site.

"As far as I can see this is a well worked out scheme to give 19 families a decent home by making available comfortable modern houses and flats at a reasonable price.

"It may not attract new families to move to Holmewood but it will give 19 families already resident in the village a chance to move to new homes.

"It will also bring back into beneficial use a piece of derelict land.”

Some residents in the village continue to oppose the development, describing Ellen House as ‘a building of real significance’ in Holmewood’s history.

And Councillor Suzy Cornwell, district member for Heath and Holmewood, said she objected.

“This is not because it is due to help a specific group of people with supported housing, but just on the principle that Holmewood has received beyond its fair amount of developments over the last few years,” Coun Cornwell added.

“The population of the village over the next two years will be almost doubled due to three incredibly large developments that planning have allowed.”

She said the development would remove ‘a piece of our history’ just to allow developers to make money.

The application seeks permission for 20 homes, made up of 12 flats and eight detached and semi-detached houses.

A new road is planned from Heath Road, which will serve as the main access to the development.

BRP Architects, which has drawn up the plans, says it will provide ‘much needed affordable housing’.