Joe Cocker performs at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1969 (photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

A Derbyshire music legend has shared his delight that superstar Joe Cocker – the singer whom he persuaded to follow his dream – is tipped for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

David McPhie first watched Joe performing at the Lathkil Hotel, near Bakewell in the Sixties and was impressed by the gravelly voiced singer who drew large crowds when he entertained in Derbyshire’s pubs and hotels for £10 a night.

As a musician and gig promoter David, who now lives in Grindleford, recognised star potential in Joe and took him under his wing. He said: “I had been supporting and promoting him for a couple of years whilst still playing in my own Rhythm ‘n’ Blues band, the Blueberries, acting effectively as his personal manager, booking agent and boosting his fragile, and fast diminishing confidence. Despite his local popularity, and wildly enthusiastic receptions from his large Sheffield and Chesterfield area following in the Esquire Club, many Sheffield pubs, my own Queen’s Park Hotel ‘Smokestack Club,’ Barrow Hill Hotel, Markham Arms, Hollingwood Hotel, etc., he was becoming disillusioned with the lack of national interest.

"I did manage to get him more lucrative gigs at universities, but one evening he told me he was unwilling to continue, and was returning to his former job as a gas fitter, but thankfully I persuaded him to persevere with his singing career.”

David was living in a flat on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield where he recorded a demo with Joe on drums and Chris Stainton on keyboard. He took the recording to promoter/Radio 1 DJ Tony Hall which set the wheels in motion for Joe’s chart-topping cover of the Beatles’ With A Little Help From My Friends. A year later, Joe performed at Woodstock and went on achieve huge success in the American charts with You Are So Beautiful and Up Where We Belong, his number one duet with Jennifer Warnes.

“Aside from writing a few songs in the early days with Chris Stainton (Marjorine,’ ‘Sandpaper Cadillac,’ ‘New Age of the Lily’) Joe wasn’t a prolific songwriter," said David. “ But he more than compensated for this by becoming one of the most accomplished singers of both ballads and classic rock songs, interpreting the material of the best songwriters of the latter half of the 20th century in his own unique style.

“His voice, an amalgamation of the gritty vocal chords of two of his primary influences, Ray Charles and James Brown, allied to a perfect sense of phrasing and timing, marked him out as possibly the most individual interpreter of the songs of other artists in the genres of rock, blues and soul music, whilst also bringing a surprising degree of poignancy to the ballads that he also had so much commercial success with.

"It is very gratifying to remember that, whilst he was earning £10 a gig in so many local pubs and working men’s clubs, I wrote an article in my column for Sheffield Telegraph’s ‘Top Stars Special,’ predicting that Joe would eventually be hugely successful, and even more so in America than his own country.

“It’s with great pleasure that I see Joe Cocker being proposed, not before time, for entry to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And with some sense of pride, and justification too, for the small contribution I made to propelling him from his local roots in Sheffield and North Derbyshire, to worldwide acceptance as one of the greatest, and certainly most individual, popular music vocalists this country has produced.”