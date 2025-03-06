Music fans and a superstar are drumming up support for Joe Cocker – who sang in hotels and pubs in north Derbyshire during the Sixties – to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Sheffield born Joe was a weekly attraction at the Barrow Hill Hotel in the early Sixties where his gravelly blues voice and dynamic stage presence would attract full houses. When Joe became famous, he sent a telegram to the hotel landlord and regulars thanking them for their support. Joe is also remembered for his performances at the Markham Arms in Brimington and the Queen’s Park Hotel in Chesterfield.

David McPhie, who lives in Grindleford, was Joe’s personal manager before he achieved stardom on both sides of the Atlantic, convincing Joe to carry on when he decided to quit and return to gas fitting. David helped Joe secure his recording contract for With A Little Help From My Friends which topped the charts in 1968 and became a staple of Joe’s live performances.

Paul Hurrell, who lives in North Wingfield, is urging people to vote for Joe to be added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has put out an appeal on social media. He said: “I think it would be great if Joe was honoured (and, in turn, David McPhie appreciated by us all for his contribution to Chesterfield’s and in turn, the UK’s musical heritage). Voting is open until April 21 and you can vote once per day – https://vote.rockhall.com”

Joe Cocker sings With A Little Help From My Friends at Woodstock in 1969 (photo: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

His post has stirred memories among fans who watched Joe singing in north Derbyshire 60 years ago.

Kath Moorcroft wrote: “Saw Joe many times in Barrow Hill bottom…fabulous times full of fun and cracking music. Dancing on the tables banging beer trays together. Brilliant.”

Jane Carr commented: “I used to go to the Barrow Hill Hotel with my friend to see Joe. This was in 1967. I really loved the music. I met my husband there, he was a friend of Joe's from Sheffield and has many memories and stories to tell of these times.”

Mike Levers posted: “Saw him many times in many local hostelries and other larger venues. Had the privilege of helping to carry and set up equipment for the band too. But my abiding memory is Sunday lunchtime strippers before Joe came on stage. I’m not sure whether that was the Barrow Hill Hotel or the Markham Arms.”

Jackie Spencer wrote: “Had many good nights when Joe was singing at The Markham Arms. We used to stand on the tables and shout and clap when he sang Sugar Pie Honeybunch.”

In the last year of the Sixties, Joe performed at leading music festivals Woodstock and the Isle of Wight. The following decade his 1974 recording of You Are So Beautiful peaked at number five in the US charts and became his signature song. Joe also had a number one in the US with Up Where We Belong, his duet with Jennifer Warnes, which was recorded for the film An Officer and A Gentleman and earned a Grammy Award in 1983.

Paul McCartney of the Beatles has added his support for Joe to be installed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a letter to the voting panel, he says: “Joe was a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances. He sang one of our songs With A Little Help From My Friends, a version produced by Denny Cordell which was very imaginative.

"All the people on the panel will be aware of the great contribution Joe made to the history of Rock and Roll. And while he may not have ever lobbied to be in the Hall of Fame I know he would have been extremely happy and grateful to find himself where he deserves to be amongst such illustrious company.”

Joe is currently in sixth place in the fans’ vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, behind Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Bad Company and Billy Idol. American rockers Phish are top of the leaderboard.

*Do you have memories or photos to share of Joe Cocker performing in north Derbyshire? Email: [email protected]