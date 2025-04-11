Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Change of use permission has been granted for a former children’s care home in Chesterfield to be converted into a house of multiple occupation.

Fairview House at 95 Sheffield Road will become a 14-bedroom house under the proposal by Rick Cusimano of Dovedale Properties who has factored in an office for his business on the ground floor.

Mr Cusimano’s application to Chesterfield Borough Council for change of use consent has drawn objections. Residents of two houses have raised concerns about over-development of the site, car parking and congestion on a narrow lane, traffic safety and pedestrian safety and the sewerage system.

One objector claimed that professional tradesmen had told them that asbestos was in the roof of Fairview House. The letter stated: “This is obviously of major concern to me as we are all aware of the dangers that asbestos poses to health. When renovation commences, I would like to know how the dangers of disturbed asbestos will be controlled and how me and my family will be guaranteed protection from these dangers to health, living in such close proximity to a hazard.”

Fairview House, 95 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield is poised to be converted from a children's care home to a house of multiple occupation and offices.

The mid 19th century Victorian villa style property, is included in the council’s local list of heritage assets and retains many original features. Mr Cusimano proposes to minimise any changes to the site which may be detrimental to its heritage. He will be replacing the windows with energy-efficient uPVC sash style windows.

Fairfield House sold at auction for £272,000 in February 2024.