North East Derbyshire MP gains support for Staveley bypass project

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley says he has gained support for the Staveley bypass project.

The Conservative MP says the proposal has the backing from the now former Secretary of State for Transport and the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

“Staveley bypass has been mooted for the best part of a century," Mr Rowley said. "Meanwhile, congestion for residents trying to get to Chesterfield just gets worse.

“I am glad we were able to secure the support of two Secretaries of State for the Staveley bypass, which will ease congestion, drive economic growth and unlock regeneration in our communities.

“I look forward to seeing the outcome of the application for the bypass over the coming months and I intend to make the case to the new Government ministers in coming weeks, too.”