Man suffers serious head injuries after assault in Grassmoor

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with serious head injuries after an assault in Grassmoor.

The incident took place on Wingerworth Street near to the Sportsman Inn when an altercation took place between two men and a man and woman.

Wingerworth Street, Grasmoor

A 24-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and required hospital treatment.

A 44-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, both from Grassmoor, have been arrested for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released under investigation.

A police spokesperson said: "Since the incident was reported, officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry, but are now seeking the public’s help.

"We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the altercation, or the events leading up to it."

Anyone with any information on the assault, which is believed to have taken place between 6pm and 7pm on June 29, should contact police, quoting reference number 19000338220 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.